JNU Prof Atul Johri produced before court

Johri, was produced before duty magistrate Ritu Singh, where he moved a bail plea, saying sending him to jail would spoil his career
Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.
An FIR was filed against the Department of Life Sciences professor based on one of the eight complaints from women students.
After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women's Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.
First Published: 20 Mar 2018 06:55 PM