 JNU Prof Atul Johri produced before court
Search

JNU Prof Atul Johri produced before court

Johri, was produced before duty magistrate Ritu Singh, where he moved a bail plea, saying sending him to jail would spoil his career

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 06:55 PM
JNU Prof Atul Johri produced before court

Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Atul Johri, who was arrested by the city police for alleged sexual harassment of several women students, was today produced before a Delhi court.

Johri, was produced before duty magistrate Ritu Singh, where he moved a bail plea, saying sending him to jail would spoil his career

Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.

An FIR was filed against the Department of Life Sciences professor based on one of the eight complaints from women students.

After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women's Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.

[ALSO READ] Here's why #ArrestJohri is trending on Twitter; Click to know about the case

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Telugu compulsorily in all schools in Telangana'

trending now

VIDEO
ABP Results: Counting on UP's Gorakhpur and Phulpur and ...
VIDEO
Announcement should have been made earlier: Punjab CM Captain ...
VIDEO
TV's popular show Savdhaan India goes off-air