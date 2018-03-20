JNU Prof Atul Johri produced before court

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Atul Johri, who was arrested by the city police for alleged sexual harassment of several women students, was today produced before a Delhi court.Johri, was produced before duty magistrate Ritu Singh, where he moved a bail plea, saying sending him to jail would spoil his careerStudents, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.An FIR was filed against the Department of Life Sciences professor based on one of the eight complaints from women students.After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women's Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.