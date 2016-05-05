JNU hunger strike enters 8th day, students say health ‘deteriorating every day’

The hunger strike of a section of JNU students against action taken against them by the administration entered its 8day. Striking students say health of agitators including Kanhaiya Kumar is deteriorating rapidly.Kanhaiya Kumar’s close aide Rama Naga said that the health of the students was deteriorating constantly but that has not dampened their spirits.“The health condition of the Indefinite hunger strikers are deteriorating every day. The ketone level is 4 of almost everyone. Sugar and BP level is not normal. The weight has constantly been down falling,” he said.“Today, JNUSU President Com Kanhaiya has been hospitalised due to serious health deterioration. His BP is low and lost 6 kgs weight. It is true that after 8 days of Indefinite hunger strike our health is down falling but the spirit to fight is still high, it would never go down. Therefore, we will continue to fight till we defeat the administration,” he added.JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday termed as "unlawful" activity the ongoing indefinite hunger strike by students against punishment awarded by the varsity in connection with the February 9 event, and asked them to use "constitutional" means to put forth their demands.The strike by two groups of students in protest against the punishment in connection with the event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised, entered the eighth day today.While JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar complained of low BP yesterday, ABVP's Saurabh Sharma, who was complainant of the Afzal Guru event, was rushed to AIIMS after his glucose level dipped."Hunger strike is an unlawful activity and a harmful method of protest that adversely affects the health and career of the students. The administration urges the students to use constitutional methods to put forth their demands, if any," the VC said in an appeal to the students."The administration believes in dialogue and discussion to resolve any issue affecting functioning of the varsity and urges students to immediately call off the strike and come for discussion," Kumar said.While members of ABVP said that they will be meeting the VC today to put forth their demands, the members of the other protesting group maintained that they have no such plan and termed the administration's appeal to be a "threat statement".Kanhaiya, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, were arrested in a sedition case in connection with the controversial event. They are out on bail now.While Kanhaiya has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000 on grounds of "indiscipline and misconduct", Umar, Anirban and Kashmiri student Mujeeb Gatoo have been rusticated for varying durations.Financial penalty has been imposed on 14 students. Hostel facilities of two students have been withdrawn and the university has declared the campus out of bounds for two former students.Saurabh, who is the lone ABVP member in JNU Students Union, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 for blocking traffic.