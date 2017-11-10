JNU fines 4 students for cooking biryani in campus



Rs 6000 fine imposed on a student, he was involved in cooking Biryani near the stairs in front of Administrative building on 27th June, and eating it thereafter along with other students. This act is serious in nature: JNU pic.twitter.com/zujhc2Iscp

— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

The Jawaharlal Nehru University authorities have slapped fines on four students for flouting rules of the institution by preparing Biryani near the administration block.According to a notice issued by Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar, fines between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 have been slapped on the four students who allegedly prepared Biryani near the building in June."In a proctorial enquiry you have been found guilty of cooking food (Biryani) near the stairs in front of admin block and eating it thereafter along with other students," the order said on the students, adding the act was serious in nature and calls for strict disciplinary action.Warning the students to not involve in such exercise in future, the order also set a deadline of 10 days for paying the fine, failing which more stringent action would be taken.The Chief Proctor of the varsity was not available for comments.To penalise the students, the order invoked a clause in JNU rules that deal with any activity that may be considered by the vice-chancellor or any other competent authority to be the violation of discipline and conduct.One of the students, former JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty, who was slapped a fine of Rs 10,000, was also found guilty for holding a protest demonstration and slogan shouting in the VCs office on the same day before cooking Biriyani.On June 27, the then students union president Mohit Kumar Pandey and general secretary Chakraborty went to the VCs to put forth of students issues and refused to leave till the VC hear them out.Later that they allegedly prepared Biryani."Does a university proctor office run to monitor who cooks and eats Biryani in a residential campus like the JNU where such activities are well-cherished practice, part of the culture and helped build up a community bonding among students coming from all accross the country," Chakraborty said.