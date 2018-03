New Delhi: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed in an attack by suspected militants in Khanbal area of Anatnang.The SPO has been identified as Turag Singh in Khanbal.In the incident the SPO sustained critical bullet wounds and was shifted to District hospital Anantnag for treatment. He succumbed to the grievous injuries.A hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.More details are awaited.