J&K: Special Police Officer killed by militants inside his house in Anantnag

: Militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.The police official said, "Militants fired upon SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district,".While the SPO was killed on the spot, his wife, Fareeda, suffered critical injuries in the firing by the militants. The SPO's wife was then rushed to a hospital for treatment.She too has bullet injury in the abdomen.A joint team of forces has been launched to nab the assailants.