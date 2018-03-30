 J&K: Special Police Officer killed by militants inside his house in Anantnag
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • J&K: Special Police Officer killed by militants inside his house in Anantnag

J&K: Special Police Officer killed by militants inside his house in Anantnag

The SPO's wife suffered bullet injury in the abdomen.

By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 08:03 AM
J&K: Special Police Officer killed by militants inside his house in Anantnag

Image: ABP News

Srinagar: Militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The police official said, "Militants fired upon SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district,".


While the SPO was killed on the spot, his wife, Fareeda, suffered critical injuries in the firing by the militants. The SPO's wife was then rushed to a hospital for treatment.

She too has bullet injury in the abdomen.

A joint team of forces has been launched to nab the assailants.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Siblings stab delivery man for not delivering phone on time; arrested

trending now

INDIA
Here is Airtel’s Rs 65 prepaid plan with 1GB ...
INDIA
Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela’s fake Aadhaar used to book ...
VIDEO
Agitated Hina Khan Blasts At Shilpa Shinde Fans