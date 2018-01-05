J&K: Passenger vehicle hit by avalanche, 9 people go missing

#UPDATE: 9 people, including a vehicle carrying 6 people, go missing in avalanche in Kupwara's Tangdhar. Teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue begin search and rescue operation.
Teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue begin search and rescue operation.
The bad weather was hampering the process, the official said.
The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.
