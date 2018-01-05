 J&K: Passenger vehicle hit by avalanche, 9 people go missing
Teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue have begun search and rescue operation

IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: AFP/ FILE

Srinagar: A passenger cab was hit by a huge avalanche of snow on Friday afternoon on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir. 9 people, including a vehicle carrying 6 people have gone missing.



Teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue begin search and rescue operation.

The bad weather was hampering the process, the official said.

The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.

