J&K: Passenger vehicle hit by avalanche, 9 people go missing



#UPDATE: 9 people, including a vehicle carrying 6 people, go missing in avalanche in Kupwara's Tangdhar. Teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue begin search and rescue operation.

— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

: A passenger cab was hit by a huge avalanche of snow on Friday afternoon on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir. 9 people, including a vehicle carrying 6 people have gone missing.Teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue begin search and rescue operation.ALSO READ:The bad weather was hampering the process, the official said.The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.