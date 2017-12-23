 J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Keri, Major among 3 martyred
J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Keri, Major among 3 martyred

Three jawans from 120 Infantry Brigade, including one officer, was martyred

By: || Updated: 23 Dec 2017 06:05 PM
PTI Photo/ File

New Delhi: In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has again violated the cease fire on Saturday. A Major and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in this ceasefire violation



The ceasefire was violated when shots were fired at Keri (120 Infantry Brigade) Battalion area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir

The agreement between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

More details awaited.

