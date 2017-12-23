J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Keri, Major among 3 martyred



#FLASH Three jawans killed, including an officer, and one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri (120 Infantry Brigade) Batallion Area, J&K pic.twitter.com/C3TVcXWjTM

— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has again violated the cease fire on Saturday. A Major and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in this ceasefire violationThe ceasefire was violated when shots were fired at Keri (120 Infantry Brigade) Battalion area of Rajouri district in Jammu and KashmirThe agreement between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.More details awaited.