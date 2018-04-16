J&K: In Kathua rape case, first court hearing to take place today

First rape, then killing of the girl has become a national issue. She belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community.



On January 10, girl had disappeared from a spot near her house and a week later, her body was found in the same area.



Commenting on Kathua rape case, Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Prakash Javadekar said that "We took action against those in question."



"Our two ministers resigned. Congress state chief Ghulam Mir said the same so why no action against him?" questioned Javadekar on Sunday.



"He should apologize to the nation," minister further demanded.



It may be recalled that two BJP ministers submitted their resignations to the party's state president Sat Sharma on Friday. They were at the centre of a storm over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.



After resignation while commenting on the case, BJP leader Lal Singh said that those responsible for rape and murder of an 8-year-old should be nabbed. He, on Saturday, defended his participation in a rally supporting the accused, saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy.



Kathua (J&K): In Kathua rape case, first court hearing will take place today at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here.