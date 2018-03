: Four militants were killed in an ongoing operation in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday evening.So far, 3 bodies have been recovered and the area has been cordoned off. As per reports, a group of 6-7 militants had entered in Kupwara's Halmatpora forests. It is said that the militants might belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.The ongoing operation in the area is getting hampered because of rain and cloudy weather.