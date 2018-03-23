J&K: On Indian soil, female separatist leader celebrates Pakistan Day; says 'we all are Pakistani'



For us people are either Muslims or 'kaafirs' & a Muslim's country is Pakistan. Pakistan was not formed on basis of a nationality, Islam is the basis of its foundation: Asiya Andrabi (center) on Pakistan National Day in #JammuAndKashmir's Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/7znjj2MAQ0

— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi on Friday was seen raising Pakistani flags and glorifying Pakistan. Andrabi was addressing party workers during a programme organized to commemorate 'Pakistan Day’.In the video, Andrabi can be seen addressing a gathering where she is singing praises of Pakistan and glorifying the neighboring country."Every Muslim in the sub-continent is a Pakistani on the basis of Islam, Iman (faith), Quran and love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW)," she said.Pakistan celebrates March 23 every year as its Republic Day to commemorate the adoption of the first constitution in 1956. It is celebrating its 78th Pakistan Day on Friday with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena as the guest of honour at parade at Shakarparian.Asiya Andrabi is the chief of pro-Pakistan organization 'Dukhtaran-e-Millat' (daughters of the nation).Last year, Andrabi was in news for her picture which appeared along with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a poster on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.