 J&K: On Indian soil, female separatist leader celebrates Pakistan Day; says 'we all are Pakistani'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • J&K: On Indian soil, female separatist leader celebrates Pakistan Day; says 'we all are Pakistani'

J&K: On Indian soil, female separatist leader celebrates Pakistan Day; says 'we all are Pakistani'

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi is the chief of pro-Pakistan organization 'Dukhtaran-e-Millat' (daughters of the nation).

By: || Updated: 23 Mar 2018 01:10 PM
J&K: On Indian soil, female separatist leader celebrates Pakistan Day; says 'we all are Pakistani'

Image: ANI

Jammu: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi on Friday was seen raising Pakistani flags and glorifying Pakistan. Andrabi was addressing party workers during a programme organized to commemorate 'Pakistan Day’.





In the video, Andrabi can be seen addressing a gathering where she is singing praises of Pakistan and glorifying the neighboring country.

"Every Muslim in the sub-continent is a Pakistani on the basis of Islam, Iman (faith), Quran and love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW)," she said.

Pakistan celebrates March 23 every year as its Republic Day to commemorate the adoption of the first constitution in 1956. It is celebrating its 78th Pakistan Day on Friday with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena as the guest of honour at parade at Shakarparian.

Asiya Andrabi is the chief of pro-Pakistan organization 'Dukhtaran-e-Millat' (daughters of the nation).

Last year, Andrabi was in news for her picture which appeared along with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a poster on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story RS polls: Voted for BJP, says BSP MLA Anil Singh

trending now

VIDEO
Suniye Yogi Ji: We are unable to recover even ...
GADGETS
Over 32 million Twitter passwords may have been hacked
VIDEO
UP Rajya Sabha Polls: Will Raja Bhaiya go for ...