 J&K: 8 terrorists gunned down , one nabbed alive in army's biggest anti-militancy operations
Indian security forces succeeded in wiping out the two terrorists involved in the killing of Leutinent Umar Fayaz.

By: || Updated: 01 Apr 2018 04:58 PM
Image only for representational purpose.

New Delhi: In one of the biggest anti-militancy operation, Indian security forces decimated eight militants, including the two terrorists involved in killing Leutinent Umar Fayaz, in three separate encounters in South Kashmir. Two Jawans have been martyred and two civilians also lost their lives in the operations.

The two militants who were involved in killing of Lt. Umar Fayaz were called Zubar Thokar and Ishfaq Malik .

Of the three encounters conducted in Dayalgam (Anantnag), Draggad (Shopian) and Kachdooru (in Shopian) the Dayalgam and Draggad operations have concluded with 8 militants being killed and one being caught alive. The operation in Kachdooru of Shopian district is still underway, in which four to five militants are still trapped.

Over fifty civilians have been injured in Shopian encounters.

Talking about the encounter, the DGP of Jammu-Kashmir, S.P Vaid informed that in the operations 25 civilians have been injured by pellet guns while six have received bullets. He further informed that the identities of all the seven terrorists killed in Draggad of Shopian have been confirmed.  All the militants are locals of Shopian and their families have recognised them.







After the encounter, the JK administration has suspended internet services in the region. Railway services between the Baramulla region of the valley and Banihal of Jammu , have also been suspended.

First Published:
SAD workers distribute dummy phones in name of Punjab govt marking April fool's Day

