J&K: 8 terrorists gunned down , one nabbed alive in army's biggest anti-militancy operations



Out of the 7 terrorists killed, 2 terrorists were involved in the killing of Indian Army Lt Ummer Fayaz: Army pic.twitter.com/lv6SZmozGu

One civilian was killed in Shopian's Dragad and one in Kachdoora. 25 civilians received pellet injuries and 6 received bullet injuries: SP Vaid, DGP, J&K on encounters in J&K's Anantnag & Shopian pic.twitter.com/TxtK9cPL0E

Excellent synergy has developed between the police, army, CRFP and the troops on ground. We had been looking for the terrorists who killed Lt Ummer Fayaz, today we neutralised them. All terrorists killed today were locals: AK Bhatt, GOC Army's 15 Corps #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/svLT15I9Om

In one of the biggest anti-militancy operation, Indian security forces decimated eight militants, including the two terrorists involved in killing Leutinent Umar Fayaz, in three separate encounters in South Kashmir. Two Jawans have been martyred and two civilians also lost their lives in the operations.The two militants who were involved in killing of Lt. Umar Fayaz were called Zubar Thokar and Ishfaq Malik .Of the three encounters conducted in Dayalgam (Anantnag), Draggad (Shopian) and Kachdooru (in Shopian) the Dayalgam and Draggad operations have concluded with 8 militants being killed and one being caught alive. The operation in Kachdooru of Shopian district is still underway, in which four to five militants are still trapped.Over fifty civilians have been injured in Shopian encounters.Talking about the encounter, the DGP of Jammu-Kashmir, S.P Vaid informed that in the operations 25 civilians have been injured by pellet guns while six have received bullets. He further informed that the identities of all the seven terrorists killed in Draggad of Shopian have been confirmed. All the militants are locals of Shopian and their families have recognised them.After the encounter, the JK administration has suspended internet services in the region. Railway services between the Baramulla region of the valley and Banihal of Jammu , have also been suspended.