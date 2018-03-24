J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Anantnag's Dooru

#JammuAndKashmir: 2 #terrorists gunned down in an #encounter between security personnel & terrorists in #Anantnag district of south #Kashmir.
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 24, 2018
"Security personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Shistargam village on Friday evening following information about a group of holed-up militants.
"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight," police sources said.
First Published: 24 Mar 2018 09:44 AM