J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Anantnag's Dooru

Two militants were killed on Saturday in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district."Security personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Shistargam village on Friday evening following information about a group of holed-up militants."As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight," police sources said.