 J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Anantnag's Dooru
J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Anantnag's Dooru

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists.

By: || Updated: 24 Mar 2018 09:44 AM
Image: Representational/ File/ ANI

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.



"Security personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Shistargam village on Friday evening following information about a group of holed-up militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight," police sources said.

