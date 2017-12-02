Jharkhand: Principal Allegedly Rapes Six-Year-Old Girl In School's Washroom, Booked

Shocking people across India, two minor girls were sexually abused in two schools in Kolkata and Jharkhand's Koderma, allegedly by a principal and two teachers, with all three being arrested on Friday.A school principal was booked on the charge of raping a six-year-old girl student in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said.According to police, S. Xavier, principal of Tilaiya Public School, was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint against him at the Tilaiya police station.The principal allegedly raped the girl in the school's washroom on November 29. When she cried out for help, he offered her a chocolate.The girl informed her mother after reaching home.Xavier, a resident of Kolkata, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The medical test of the girl will be done on Saturday.In Kolkata, a four-year-old girl was sexually abused inside a school, triggering angry protests on Friday and leading to the arrest of two teachers.Angry guardians were seen protesting at the high-profile GD Birla Centre For Education in south Kolkata's Ranikuthi area since morning after the parents of the girl and doctors said she was sexually abused by a teacher and perhaps more men.Police arrested two physical education teachers on the basis of the complaint."Two physical education teachers, Abhishek Roy and M. Mofizuddin, of the school have been arrested. Both would be produced before a court on Saturday," Joint Commissioner of Kollata Police, Crime, Vishal Gurg said.The victim's father said the girl was profusely bleeding when she returned from school on Thursday evening. She was rushed to a hospital later where a number of medical test was conducted on her."We initially thought it was some infection. We took her to the doctor who said she was physically abused and had injury marks in her private parts. My daughter is still in a lot of pain," the father said.Earlier in the day, a lawyer for the victim's family said the girl was lured into a toilet and sexually abused."She was shown a chocolate and lured inside a school toilet where one or more men abused her. The girl was shown pictures of four suspects. She has identified two men, one of whom is her physical education teacher," the lawyer said.Furious parents of the school students stopped the school buses from entering the premises and demanded the removal of all male teaching staff.They told the school to ensure security for the children, including by putting up CCTV cameras. A section of the guardians also demanded that the Principal of the school resign taking responsibility for the incident.The school authorities said they are extending cooperation to police and will also take necessary actions after the investigation are over."The two accused teachers were recruited through EduSports, a leading sports education company based in Bengaluru. We might terminate the contract with them if the two are found guilty," a school official said.They said they are also considering the parents' demand of removing all male teaching staff from the school and creating a parents' forum for regular interactions.A similar incident of sexual assault took place in the same school in 2014.But what was more unbelievable was the 'confession' of the Ranchi school principal.He told reporters that he had not committed "any big crime". He said he did it out of tension, and termed the act as "accidental"."I was not sleeping for the last few days ... but I was not involved in any intercourse," said the principal defending himself before the media. He, however, admitted to undressing the girl.