Jharkhand: Family of three beaten to death

Villagers earlier had heated arguments with Tahlu Ram, 65, his wife Lakhpati Devi, 55, and their daughter Runi Kumari, 19, at Khatgao village over the death of a 23-year-old man Nandlal Kereketa, who was in a live-in relationship with Tahlu's daughter.All three were beaten to death. Police said two girls were seriously injured and were admitted to an area hospital. The identity of the injured girls could not be immediately known.After a police complaint, Nandlal was arrested on November 25. He fell to his death in a well while escaping from the police station. The villagers were incensed over Nandlal's death.