 Jharkhand Class XII Intermediate (Plus Two) Examination Results 2016 for Science and Commerce likely soon: Check your Class 12 result at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in
By: || Updated: 13 May 2016 02:43 PM
Ranchi: The JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council), Ranchi is likely to declare Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12th (Science and Commerce) Examination Results 2016 on today, i.e May 13, 2016. The students of JAC class 12th will be able to check their results on official websites of the Jharkhand Board jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Anout 3, 89,592 students appeared for JAC Class 12 examinations.

Follow these simple steps to check your results online:

1: Access the Jharkhand Board official website: jac.nic.in OR jharresults.nic.in

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.

A message for students:

To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

