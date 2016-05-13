Jharkhand Class XII Intermediate (Plus Two) Examination Results 2016 for Science and Commerce likely soon: Check your Class 12 result at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in

Anout 3, 89,592 students appeared for JAC Class 12 examinations.
Follow these simple steps to check your results online:
1: Access the Jharkhand Board official website: jac.nic.in OR jharresults.nic.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
First Published: 13 May 2016 02:41 PM