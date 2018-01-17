Jharkhand: BJP leader caught thrashing transport officer over removal of nameplate from car

In the shocking video, the leader can be seen; as he angrily gets out of his car and starts blowing slaps and kicks, left right and centre on the officer.
The officer who became a victim of the leader’s hooliganism for doing his job can be seen staring at him in shock.
The ‘rowdy’ leader was later arrested after a complaint was filed against him.
#WATCH Latehar: BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav slaps and argues with District transport officer over removal of a nameplate from his personal car. Yadav was later arrested. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/TPOBmqwUWv
— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 17 Jan 2018 01:28 PM