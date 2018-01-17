 Jharkhand: BJP leader caught thrashing transport officer over removal of nameplate from car
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Jharkhand: BJP leader caught thrashing transport officer over removal of nameplate from car

Jharkhand: BJP leader caught thrashing transport officer over removal of nameplate from car

The ‘rowdy’ leader was later arrested after a complaint was filed against him

By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 01:39 PM
Jharkhand: BJP leader caught thrashing transport officer over removal of nameplate from car

Image courtesy: ANI

Jharkhand: In yet another incident of being drunk on power, Bharatiya Janta Party leader from Jharkhand's Latehar was caught on camera slapping and arguing with District transport officer over removal of a nameplate from his personal car.

In the shocking video, the leader can be seen; as he angrily gets out of his car and starts blowing slaps and kicks, left right and centre on the officer.

The officer who became a victim of the leader’s hooliganism for doing his job can be seen staring at him in shock.

The ‘rowdy’ leader was later arrested after a complaint was filed against him.

 

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Medical college bribery scam: CBI to reply till Jan 22

trending now

VIDEO
In Graphics: Is Angelina Jolie dating this famous celebrity?
INDIA
Nirmala Sitharaman becomes 1st woman Defence Minister to fly ...
TRENDING
Meet Samarpan Maiti, Mr. Gay World India 2018 whose story ...