Jharkhand: BJP leader caught thrashing transport officer over removal of nameplate from car

Jharkhand: In yet another incident of being drunk on power, Bharatiya Janta Party leader from Jharkhand's Latehar was caught on camera slapping and arguing with District transport officer over removal of a nameplate from his personal car.In the shocking video, the leader can be seen; as he angrily gets out of his car and starts blowing slaps and kicks, left right and centre on the officer.The officer who became a victim of the leader’s hooliganism for doing his job can be seen staring at him in shock.The ‘rowdy’ leader was later arrested after a complaint was filed against him.