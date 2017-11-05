 Jhansi: Refused by woman jilted lover shot her dead in Uttar Pradesh
Jhansi: Refused by woman jilted lover shot her dead in Uttar Pradesh

AFP PHOTO / REPRESENTATIONAL

Jhansi (UP): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a jilted lover who also shot himself in
Mewati Pura locality in the city, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when the woman was near her house and Rohit Khushwaha (24), a resident of Panchvati colony shot her, killing her on the spot, they said.

Later, he also shot himself and was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

Rohit was in love with the woman and when she refused his proposal he took the extreme step, the police said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

