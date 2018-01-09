 Jet Crew Member Held For Carrying USD Worth Rs 3.21 Crore
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Jet Crew Member Held For Carrying USD Worth Rs 3.21 Crore

Jet Crew Member Held For Carrying USD Worth Rs 3.21 Crore

"Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action," the statement added.

By: || Updated: 09 Jan 2018 10:43 AM
Jet Crew Member Held For Carrying USD Worth Rs 3.21 Crore

Image: Twitter

New Delhi: A Jet Airways lady crew member was arrested here on Monday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs Rs 3.21 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.

"US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong bound Jet Airways flight last night at Indira Gandhi International airport," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a statement.

Later, confirming the arrest, a Jet Airways statement said: "During an inspection by a DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody."

"Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action," the statement added.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Edward Snowden Hails Reporter Who Exposed Flaws In UIDAI System, Says Journalist Deserves Award

trending now

VIDEO
IndvsSA: India stare at defeat as South Africa take ...
VIDEO
Army Chief Bipin Rawat says being Phd Scholar doesn't ...
VIDEO
Agra: Fierce fighting between boys and girls party in ...