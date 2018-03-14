Jehanabad win gives shot in the arm to RJD, Tejashwi Yadav says 'Lalu' is name of an ideology

Patna (Bihar): The bypoll win in the Jehanabad by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) candidate Krishna Mohan has given a shot in the arm to the Lalu Prasad Yadav's party.Commenting on the win Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav said, reported ANI, "I want to say to those people who used to say that Lalu Yadav's political career ended that Lalu is the name of an ideology.""I want to thank the people of Bihar for this," son added.In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections. Jehanabad and Bhabua constituencies recorded 50.6 % and 54.3 %, respectively.After the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Taslimuddin, the Araria seat fell vacant. The key contenders for the seat were RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and the BJP's Pradip Singh.The by-polls in Bihar are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's grand alliance and joined the BJP.Since Nitish Kumar parted ways from RJD, it has been alleging that CM cheated people of Bihar. The opposition has been alleging that people had not given the mandate for this.