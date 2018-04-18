JEE (Main) Exam Results 2018: CBSE to declare results on April 30

Students can check their ranks and score of IIT –JEE (Main) 2018 on the official result portal results.nic.in.



The IIT-JEE (Main 2018) score will include the actual marks obtained in Paper-I along with the status of those qualified for appearing in the advanced level of the Joint Entrance Examination.



CBSE will soon declare answer key so that the students can tally their answers and get an idea about the score they will be getting in advance.



The rank will be displayed as All India Rank of the students and All India category rank of the students.



The JEE Main examination was conducted online on April 15 and 16. The offline exam for the same was conducted on April 8.

JEE (Advanced) is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2018.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of Paper-I of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main, on April 30 .