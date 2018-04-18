  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • JEE (Main) Exam Results 2018: CBSE to declare results on April 30
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • JEE (Main) Exam Results 2018: CBSE to declare results on April 30

JEE (Main) Exam Results 2018: CBSE to declare results on April 30

JEE (Main) Exam Results 2018: The results are expected to be declared on or before April 30.

By: | Updated: 18 Apr 2018 10:33 AM
JEE Main Exam Results 2018 to be announced at jeemain.nic.in: Know date, time
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of Paper-I of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main, on April 30 .

Students can check their ranks and score of IIT –JEE (Main) 2018 on the official result portal results.nic.in.

The IIT-JEE (Main 2018) score will include the actual marks obtained in Paper-I along with the status of those qualified for appearing in the advanced level of the Joint Entrance Examination.

CBSE will soon declare answer key so that the students can tally their answers and get an idea about the score they will be getting in advance.

The rank will be displayed as All India Rank of the students and All India category rank of the students.

The JEE Main examination was conducted online on April 15 and 16. The offline exam for the same was conducted on April 8.
JEE (Advanced) is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2018.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 18 Apr 2018 10:33 AM
View Comments
Next Story Our alliance with PDP is strong as ever, says J-K BJP chief
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Dog bites face of 'Kya Haal Mr Panchaal' f...

Internet, Satellite have existed in India since Mahabharat era, s...

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: My husband has no objection with my hot sc...

Master Stroke Full: Rajsthan, Gujarat, MP, UP face acute water cr...

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli's stupendous innings did not help him at al...