JD(U) leader KC Tyagi comes clean on links with Cambridge Analytica

New Delhi: Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday denied any financial links of his son Amrish’s company Ovleno Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd, with ‘dubious’ data firm, Cambridge Analytica, which has been accused of ‘illegal data manipulation’.“There was only a work relation between my son Amrish's company and Cambridge Analytica , there is no financial transaction or shareholding, and everything is open to probe. JDU also has no links with this, neither did they promote us in 2010 polls” Tyagi said."JDU has no relation with Cambridge Analytica , neither has its CEO ever met Nitish ji nor me. In any case JDU is a Socialist outfit and we stay away from such things, except for maybe Prashant Kishore ji helping us during last assembly polls," he added.The Ovleno Business Intelligence lists the BJP, the Congress and the JDU as its clients. OBI's managing director Amrish Tyagi, is the son of JDU leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar KC Tyagi.After the controversy broke out, the website has been taken down. The website also had photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on its homepage. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have denied hiring OBI's services for their campaigns.Cambridge Analytica was founded in 2013 by its parent company, the London-based Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) Group. The SCL's India partner is a company named Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI).