Jayalalithaa thanks Amit Shah, LK Advani for congratulating her

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Friday thanked BJP chief Amit Shah for congratulating her on the "resounding victory" in the May 16 Assembly polls, stating she valued his good wishes. "I thank you for congratulating me on the resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, 2016," she said."I value your good wishes and greetings," the 68-year-old AIADMK General Secretary told Shah in a letter. Shah, during his election campaign in the state, had attacked the AIADMK government, describing it as the "most corrupt." Senior BJP leader LK Advani also greeted Jayalalithaa. Advani congratulated her over phone and the Chief Minister thanked the veteran leader, a release said.Governor K Rosaiah spoke to Jayalalithaa over the phone and sent her a bouquet of flowers. He congratulated her on the "historic" victory achieved by her party, it said. ".... under your dynamic leadership and determination to serve the people above self, Tamil Nadu is set to lead the nation in all spheres once again," Rosaiah said.In her reply to the Governor, Jayalalithaa said she valued his good wishes and greetings "which will further enthuse me in my mission to make Tamil Nadu the numero uno state in the country in all spheres of development and to strive unceasingly for the welfare of my people," she said.