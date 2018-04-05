Jaya Bachchan says 'Salman Khan should be given relief' on blackbuck poaching case verdict



I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE

— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

: As the Jodhpur court sentenced five years imprisonment to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing blackbucks in 1998, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said that Salman Khan should be given relief.While speaking to media, Jaya said “I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work”The 52-year-old Bollywood actor was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law.Police informed "He (Salman Khan) will be in Barrack no.2, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged,"Along with Asaram Bapu the spiritual leader accused of raping a schoolgirl, other criminals with whom he would be sharing space in the jail are Malkhan Singh Vishnoi, convicted in the Bhanwari Devi case, and Shambu Lal Regar accused of killing Muslim labour.The court acquitted others actors namely - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.The actors were traveling with Salman on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998 when he allegedly killed the two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. All of them were in the state for movie shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.