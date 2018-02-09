Javed Akhtar joins Sonu Nigam; says loudspeakers in mosques should be banned

Last year Nigam, in a series of tweets, had described the loud sermons from the loudspeakers as hooliganism. This led to a 'fatwa' being issued against him by a Kolkata-based cleric.
Javed Akhtar tweeted -
This is to put on record that I totally agree with all those including Sonu Nigam who want that Loud speakers should not be used by the mosques and for that matter by any place of worship in residential areas .
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 7, 2018
He further added,
Maen har galat baat Kay Khilaf awaaz uthata hoon . Mushkil yehi hai ke aap dusron ki galti to maan saktay hain Magar apni nahin .
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 7, 2018
Sameera bibi, kya aap yeh janti hain ke yehi loud speak issi mulk mein koi pachas Baras tak mullaon nay HARAM qaraar Diya tha. Aap nay tab Voh maan liya tha . Kabhi apni aqal bhi istemaal kijiye .
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 9, 2018
To this, Nigam told a private channel "Javedji taking a stand is actually well-timed because, he perhaps realised that for the last two days there have been rumours going around that there is a threat to my security and most of the people in the industry did not want to take a stand in my favour, because of a lot of reasons,"
