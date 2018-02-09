 Javed Akhtar joins Sonu Nigam; says loudspeakers in mosques should be banned
  Javed Akhtar joins Sonu Nigam; says loudspeakers in mosques should be banned

Javed Akhtar joins Sonu Nigam; says loudspeakers in mosques should be banned

Last year Sonu Nigam had described the loud sermons from the loudspeakers as hooliganism

Updated: 09 Feb 2018 08:46 PM
Javed Akhtar joins Sonu Nigam; says loudspeakers in mosques should be banned

Image: pti

Mumbai: A comment by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar sparked controversy when he voiced his support to singer Sonu Nigam and said loudspeakers should not be used at places of worships.

Last year Nigam, in a series of tweets, had described the loud sermons from the loudspeakers as hooliganism. This led to a 'fatwa' being issued against him by a Kolkata-based cleric.

Javed Akhtar tweeted -



He further added,





To this, Nigam told a private channel "Javedji taking a stand is actually well-timed because, he perhaps realised that for the last two days there have been rumours going around that there is a threat to my security and most of the people in the industry did not want to take a stand in my favour, because of a lot of reasons,"

First Published:
Next Story Budget 2018: Over Rs 4000 cr allocated for Northern Railways

