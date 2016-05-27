Jat reservation: Government must fulfil promise, says Hooda

: With the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting interim stay on the reservation given to Jats and five other castes in the state, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said though the matter is sub judice, the government must fulfil the promise it had made to the Jat and other communities."The government has said that they have fulfilled all legalities necessary for providing reservations to Jats, they should fight for it now. The promise that the government has made to Jat and other communities must be fulfilled," said the Congress stalwart.Hearing a petition challenging reservations for Jats and other castes on the grounds that it is in violation to a Supreme Court order, the high court on Thursday fixed July 21 for the next hearing, when the government will file its reply.The Haryana Cabinet had on March 28 approved the amendments in the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Bill, which enlists Jats, Bishnois, Tyagis, and Rors in the recently sculpted Backward Classes (C) category, making them eligible for 10 per cent reservation in classes 3 and 4 posts, and six percent reservation in classes 1 and 2 jobs.