 Astronaut says he grew 9cm in 3 weeks, later apologies for ‘fake news’
Astronaut says he grew 9cm in 3 weeks, later apologies for ‘fake news’

He gained this height after arriving at the International Space Station

Astronaut says he grew 9cm in 3 weeks, later apologies for ‘fake news’

NEW DELHI: Norishige Kanai, grew nine centimetres only three weeks after going into orbit.

He gained this height after arriving at the International Space Station. Kanai, a Japanese doctor, said that he fears he will not fit into the seat of the Russian Soyuz due to bring him home in June.

It is a well-known fact that astronauts can grow an average of between one and two inches in space, an absence of gravity allows vertebrae­ in spines to spread apart.

But surprisingly, this 42-year-old doctor is breaking all records.

He tweeted “We had our bodies measured­ after reaching space, and wow, wow, wow, I had actually grown by as much as 9cm!. I grew like some plant in just three weeks"

"Nothing like this since high school. I’m a bit worried whether I’ll fit in the Soyuz seat when I go back.”

Later, measured himself again and found that he had stretched only 2 cm from his Earth-bound height.

"This mis-measurement appears to have become a big deal, so I must apologise for this terrible fake news," he tweeted

