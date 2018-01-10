Astronaut says he grew 9cm in 3 weeks, later apologies for ‘fake news’

He gained this height after arriving at the International Space Station. Kanai, a Japanese doctor, said that he fears he will not fit into the seat of the Russian Soyuz due to bring him home in June.
It is a well-known fact that astronauts can grow an average of between one and two inches in space, an absence of gravity allows vertebrae in spines to spread apart.
But surprisingly, this 42-year-old doctor is breaking all records.
He tweeted “We had our bodies measured after reaching space, and wow, wow, wow, I had actually grown by as much as 9cm!. I grew like some plant in just three weeks"
"Nothing like this since high school. I’m a bit worried whether I’ll fit in the Soyuz seat when I go back.”
Later, measured himself again and found that he had stretched only 2 cm from his Earth-bound height.
"This mis-measurement appears to have become a big deal, so I must apologise for this terrible fake news," he tweeted
