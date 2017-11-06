Jan Man Dhan: 'We have taken final step to convert informal economy into formal through GST,' says Piyush Goyal

Here are other important things Piyush Goyal said during Jan Man Dhan:



We have taken final step to convert informal economy into formal through GST: Piyush Goyal



56% transactions in digital form increased. It is extraordinary: Piyush Goyal



People ask what did we achieve when all money came back in banks, but we have trail of all money into system: Piyush Goyal



Our victory in Himachal will be bigger than UP & Uttarakhand: Piyush Goyal



Trying to do away with merchant rate charged in online rail ticket booking: Piyush Goyal



Demonetization aimed at awakening country that black money is of no use: Piyush Goyal



We are working against black money: Piyush Goyal



More than 1 crore PF accounts were opened in last year: Piyush Goyal



About Demonetisation:

More than 17 lakh pan cards and 23 lakh bank accounts were under scrutiny after demonetisation, said Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday during Jan Man Dhan conclave of ABP News.One year of notes ban will going to be complete on 8th November and just before its completion, ABP News held an event Jan Man Dhan on how the country benefited from the demonetisation.On '8 November 2016', the Government of India under PM Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation, commonly called notebandi, of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series.The Modi government claimed that the action would curtail the shadow economy and crack down on the use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activity and terrorism.However, sudden nature of the announcement—and the prolonged cash shortages in the weeks that followed—created significant disruption throughout the Indian economy, threatening economic output.