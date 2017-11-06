 Jan Man Dhan: 'Forceful digitisation is wrong,' says Prithviraj
By: || Updated: 06 Nov 2017 12:59 PM
New Delhi: Forceful digitisation was wrong, said veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday during Jan Man Dhan conclave of ABP News.

One year of notes ban will going to be complete on 8th November and just before its completion, ABP News held an event Jan Man Dhan on how the country benefited from the demonetisation.

Aiming his guns towards GST Congress leader said-"Small scale traders are most affected by GST due to its weak architecture and everyday changing rules."

He also demanded JPC in demonetization and said, "Narendra Modi was misled into it."

"Before Demonetization a way to regularize payments should be made as said by Arun Jaitley in his speech earlier," he added.

About Demonetisation:

On '8 November 2016', the Government of India under PM Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation, commonly called notebandi, of all ₹500 and ₹1,000  banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series.

The Modi government claimed that the action would curtail the shadow economy and crack down on the use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activity and terrorism.

However, sudden nature of the announcement—and the prolonged cash shortages in the weeks that followed—created significant disruption throughout the Indian economy, threatening economic output.

