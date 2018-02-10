 LIVE UPDATES from Sunjuwan Army camp: 2 terrorists holed up; operation underway
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • LIVE UPDATES from Sunjuwan Army camp: 2 terrorists holed up; operation underway

LIVE UPDATES from Sunjuwan Army camp: 2 terrorists holed up; operation underway

As per sources, 3-4 terrorists are holed up in the family quarter of the camp.

By: || Updated: 10 Feb 2018 10:36 AM
LIVE UPDATES from Sunjuwan Army camp: 2 terrorists holed up; operation underway

Terror attack on Sunjwan Army camp / ANI image

Jammu: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked Sunjuwan Army camp on early Saturday morning at around 4:55am. The incident has left two people injured, which includes one army jawan and his daughter.

As per sources, there are 3-4 terrorists and they aimed at the family quarter of the camp.

The area was immediately cordoned off and is being monitored via chopper.

LIVE UPDATES:

  • Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Sunjuwan Army camp attack

  • J&K assembly speaker blames Rohingya Muslims for the attack. "Rohingya Muslims behind the attack"

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to Army Chief, takes stock of situation


Speaking on the same, Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal said, “Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on”.

DVov5j5W0AIeFFR

As per sources, the intelligence agency had already alerted the security forces about the attack. The incident has happened a day after Afzal Guru's death anniversary.

The operation is still on. More details are awaited.

DVov5j5X0AAdWtN

DVo8SpSWAAA08lv

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Railways to sack 13,521 absentees

trending now

VIDEO
Kapil Sharma's new promo will leave you in burst ...
VIDEO
PM Narendra Modi leaves for a 3-nation tour on ...
VIDEO
Proposal for changes in Nikahnama to be presented in ...