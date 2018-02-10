LIVE UPDATES from Sunjuwan Army camp: 2 terrorists holed up; operation underway



Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Sunjuwan Army camp attack



J&K assembly speaker blames Rohingya Muslims for the attack. "Rohingya Muslims behind the attack"



Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to Army Chief, takes stock of situation



Jammu: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked Sunjuwan Army camp on early Saturday morning at around 4:55am. The incident has left two people injured, which includes one army jawan and his daughter.As per sources, there are 3-4 terrorists and they aimed at the family quarter of the camp.The area was immediately cordoned off and is being monitored via chopper.Speaking on the same, Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal said, “Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on”.As per sources, the intelligence agency had already alerted the security forces about the attack. The incident has happened a day after Afzal Guru's death anniversary.The operation is still on. More details are awaited.