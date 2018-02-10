LIVE UPDATES from Sunjuwan Army camp: 2 terrorists holed up; operation underway

As per sources, there are 3-4 terrorists and they aimed at the family quarter of the camp.
The area was immediately cordoned off and is being monitored via chopper.
LIVE UPDATES:
- Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Sunjuwan Army camp attack
- J&K assembly speaker blames Rohingya Muslims for the attack. "Rohingya Muslims behind the attack"
- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to Army Chief, takes stock of situation
Speaking on the same, Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal said, “Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on”.
As per sources, the intelligence agency had already alerted the security forces about the attack. The incident has happened a day after Afzal Guru's death anniversary.
The operation is still on. More details are awaited.
First Published: 10 Feb 2018 07:49 AM