Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station

One coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express on Thursday morning derailed at New Delhi Railway Station, officials said. No passengers were injured in the accident."Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express which was entering at platform no 15 of New Delhi railway station derailed around 6.20 a.m," Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways Spokesperson told IANS.The train was coming from Jammu to New Delhi.Last week, engine and power coach Rajdhani Express which was coming from Ranchi in Jharkhand to New Delhi derailed at Minto Bridge station while entering the New Delhi Railway Station.