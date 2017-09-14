 Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station

Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station

By: || Updated: 14 Sep 2017 09:21 AM
Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station

Image: ANI

New Delhi: One coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express on Thursday morning derailed at New Delhi Railway Station, officials said. No passengers were injured in the accident.

"Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express which was entering at platform no 15 of New Delhi railway station derailed around 6.20 a.m," Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways Spokesperson told IANS.

The train was coming from Jammu to New Delhi.

Last week, engine and power coach Rajdhani Express which was coming from Ranchi in Jharkhand to New Delhi derailed at Minto Bridge station while entering the New Delhi Railway Station.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story President Kovind presents Rajbhasha awards on Hindi Diwas

trending now

VIDEO
Priyanka Chopra shares video of Katrina Kaif's fan
VIDEO
Jan Man: Honeypreet ran away with her Pakistani boyfriend?
VIDEO
Jan Man: India-Japan friendship to develop Asia-Africa growth corridor