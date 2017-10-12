Jammu & Kashmir: Here is a list of notorious terrorists killed during 2017

The security forces have killed up to now a number of top terrorists in the valley.
Here is a list of those terrorists who are shot dead by security forces:
- October 9, 2017
Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Khalid killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
- September 14, 2017
Abu Ismail, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist operating in Kashmir and architect of Amarnath Yatra attack was killed.
- August 16, 2017
A district commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in J&K's Pulwama district.
- August 13, 2017
Hizbul Mujahideen's Muhammad Yasin Yattu (alias Mehmood Ghaznavi and his two associates killed during 18-hour long gun-battle at Awneera village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
- August 1, 2017
Abu Dujana, a top LeT commander operating in Kashmir was killed in Pulwama.
- July 12. 2017
Sajad Ahmed Gilkar was killed in a gunfight with the army along with his two associates. Gilkar had played a key role in the lynching of deputy superintendent of police Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Nowhatta on June 23.
- July 1, 2017
Top Lashkar terrorist Bashir Lashkari and his associates were killed in Anantnag district
- May 27, 2017
Burhan Wani's successor and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat killed in Pulwama.
- February 14, 2017
Top LeT commander Abu Haris was killed in Bandipora in north Kashmir
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Oct 2017 01:45 PM