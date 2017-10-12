Jammu & Kashmir: Here is a list of notorious terrorists killed during 2017

Here is a list of those terrorists who are shot dead by security forces:



Acting swiftly on every information and tip-off, Indian Army is effectively neutralising threats in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.The security forces have killed up to now a number of top terrorists in the valley.Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Khalid killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.Abu Ismail, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist operating in Kashmir and architect of Amarnath Yatra attack was killed.A district commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in J&K's Pulwama district.Hizbul Mujahideen's Muhammad Yasin Yattu (alias Mehmood Ghaznavi and his two associates killed during 18-hour long gun-battle at Awneera village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.Abu Dujana, a top LeT commander operating in Kashmir was killed in Pulwama.Sajad Ahmed Gilkar was killed in a gunfight with the army along with his two associates. Gilkar had played a key role in the lynching of deputy superintendent of police Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Nowhatta on June 23.Top Lashkar terrorist Bashir Lashkari and his associates were killed in Anantnag districtBurhan Wani's successor and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat killed in Pulwama.Top LeT commander Abu Haris was killed in Bandipora in north Kashmir