 Jammu & Kashmir: Here is a list of notorious terrorists killed during 2017
Jammu & Kashmir: Here is a list of notorious terrorists killed during 2017

Abu Dujana, a top LeT commander operating in Kashmir was killed in Pulwama.

By: || Updated: 12 Oct 2017 01:47 PM
(Photo: AP/Representational)

New Delhi: Acting swiftly on every information and tip-off, Indian Army is effectively neutralising threats in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have killed up to now a number of top terrorists in the valley.

Here is a list of those terrorists who are shot dead by security forces:

  • October 9, 2017


Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Khalid killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

  • September 14, 2017


Abu Ismail, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist operating in Kashmir and architect of Amarnath Yatra attack was killed.

  • August 16, 2017


A district commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in J&K's Pulwama district.

  • August 13, 2017


Hizbul Mujahideen's Muhammad Yasin Yattu (alias Mehmood Ghaznavi and his two associates killed during 18-hour long gun-battle at Awneera village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

  • August 1, 2017


Abu Dujana, a top LeT commander operating in Kashmir was killed in Pulwama.

  • July 12. 2017


Sajad Ahmed Gilkar was killed in a gunfight with the army along with his two associates. Gilkar had played a key role in the lynching of deputy superintendent of police Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Nowhatta on June 23.

  • July 1, 2017


Top Lashkar terrorist Bashir Lashkari and his associates were killed in Anantnag district

  • May 27, 2017


Burhan Wani's successor and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat killed in Pulwama.

  • February 14, 2017


Top LeT commander Abu Haris was killed in Bandipora in north Kashmir

