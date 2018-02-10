 Jammu army camp attack: Rajnath speaks to Kashmir DGP
"The Director General of Police has apprised him of the situation"

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid after a group of heavily armed militants attacked an army camp in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation, an official said.

"The Director General of Police has apprised him of the situation," an official Ministry tweet added.

Early on Saturday a group of militants hurled grenades and used heavy volume of automatic gunfire to enter the Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu.

The police has cordoned off the area and a search operation was on to pin down the militants.

"A soldier and a civilian were injured in the attack," a police officer said.

Militants had attacked the same camp in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured then before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide) terrorists were neutralised.

