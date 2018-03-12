 Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in an encounter in Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in an encounter in Anantnag

An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night

Updated: 12 Mar 2018 09:37 AM
Image: ABP News

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday. The incident took place in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.









As per ANI sources, fearing protests in Srinagar as one of the killed terrorists belongs to Soura of Srinagar city. The authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for today. Restrictions have been imposed in old Srinagar city and high-speed internet is also down.



An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area.

An army official said that three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.

The identity and group affiliation of the militants was not immediately known and the operation is still in progress.

