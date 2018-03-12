Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in an encounter in Anantnag



#JammuAndKashmir: Visuals from Anantnag's Hakura where three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security forces this morning. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/GfuFWdxORQ

Three terrorists killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Anantnag's Hakura. No collateral damage to security forces. More details awaited #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/5xpNZPv50m

3 terrorists were killed which include Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais of Kokernag & a third terrorist whose identity is being ascertained. In the process arms and ammunition which include AK 47 rifles ,pistols ,hand grenades etc were recovered from the encounter site: Police

: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday. The incident took place in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.As per ANI sources, fearing protests in Srinagar as one of the killed terrorists belongs to Soura of Srinagar city. The authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for today. Restrictions have been imposed in old Srinagar city and high-speed internet is also down.An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area.An army official said that three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.The identity and group affiliation of the militants was not immediately known and the operation is still in progress.