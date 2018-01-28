 Jammu and Kashmir police registers FIR against army personnel in Shopian firing
Shopian firing: The personnel belong to the 10 Garhwal unit of the Army and include a Major rank officer have been mentioned in the FIR, they said.

28 Jan 2018 08:19 PM
Srinagar: Security personnel guard at a closed road during restrictions in Srinagar on Sunday. Authorities imposed restrictions in the view of the strike called by separatists to protest against the killing of two youth in Army firing in Shopian district of South Kashmir yesterday. PTI Photo

SRINAGAR: Army personnel were mentioned in an FIR registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a firing incident in Shopian district that left two persons dead and nine injured, officials said.

The personnel belong to the 10 Garhwal unit of the Army and include a Major rank officer have been mentioned in the FIR, they said.

The case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the officials said.

Two youth were killed and nine others injured allegedly in Army firing at Ganovpora in Shopian yesterday when a stonepelting mob targeted a convoy.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led state government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident even as a defence spokesman maintained that the soldiers opened firing in self defence.

Two civilians were on Saturday killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The crowd hurled stones on a security force convoy passing through Ganovpora village in Shopian district following which the Army men fired a few rounds to chase it away, police officials said, adding several people were injured in the firing.

A defence spokesman, however, said the troops opened fire when a mob tried to lynch a junior commissioned officer and snatch his service weapon.

