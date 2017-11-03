 Jammu and Kashmir: BJP youth leader killed by militants
By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 08:15 AM
BJP youth leader, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Srinagar:  A youth leader of the BJP was killed by militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

A police official said the body of Gowhar Hussain Bhat (30) was recovered from an orchard in Kiloora and he was killed by militants.

Bhat's throat was found slit. He was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian.

The police have registered a case and investigations are on, the official said.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary said the deceased was associated with the party.

"Bhat was the district president of the BJP's youth wing," party's media in-charge for Kashmir, Altaf Thakur, said here.

He said Bhat had been associated with the party for over two years.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shat also tweeted regarding the same.

