Jammu and Kashmir: 3 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri

Indian positions are retaliating effectively and strongly.Pakistani forces opened unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling along LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening, PTI quoted a senior army official as saying.In the heavy shelling, three jawans were killed and two others injured, they said, adding that Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were on.Earlier on Sunday, a 15-year-old girl and a soldier were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward villages and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.With these casualties, 17 people, including nine security personnel, died and 70 were injured in Pakistani shelling and firing along the LoC and International Border in the Jammu region this year.