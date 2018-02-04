 Jammu and Kashmir: 3 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri
  • Jammu and Kashmir: 3 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri

By: || Updated: 04 Feb 2018 10:13 PM
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri

In the heavy shelling, three jawans were killed and two others injured, they said, adding that Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were on. Photo: PTI (Representational)

JAMMU: Three jawans were killed and five persons injured on Sunday as Pakistan opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Indian positions are retaliating effectively and strongly.

Pakistani forces opened unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling along LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening, PTI quoted a senior army official as saying.

In the heavy shelling, three jawans were killed and two others injured, they said, adding that Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were on.

Earlier on Sunday, a 15-year-old girl and a soldier were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward villages and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

With these casualties, 17 people, including nine security personnel, died and 70 were injured in Pakistani shelling and firing along the LoC and International Border in the Jammu region this year.

First Published:
Next Story Property, bank papers linked to Satyendar Jain found during searches: CBI

