Jammu: 2 civilians killed, 3 injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan

Jammu: Shameless Pakistan is at it again, as it once again violated ceasefire in Jammu’s RS Pura, Arnea and Ramgarh sector, which has claimed two lives so far. One of the deceased is a 22 year old man and other victim is a woman.First the firing began in Arnea sector, and by the time India could retaliate, Pakistan began heavy firing in two other areas.Pakistan has been resorting to mortar shells as well. The firing which is still underway began at 6:30am on Friday.The main target of Pakistan is residential areas, which has caused much damaged to the property of the people staying in these areas.Heavy shelling has dented the walls of the houses and has broken windows and doors.The same has also shaken the localities who are not stepping out of their respective houses.