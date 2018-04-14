Jaitley to take Rajya Sabha oath on Sunday

Jaitley, who was on April 2 appointed the Leader of the House, could not take his oath due to his ill-health.
Suffering from kidney related problems, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s Cardio-Neuro Tower on April 6. He was to undergo a kidney transplant but was later discharged after undergoing dialysis for three days as the donor's organ "did not match".
