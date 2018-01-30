Jaish & Lashkar plan to attack Rajasansi airport in Amritsar: Intelligence report

As per intelligence inputs, terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are planning to carry out Pathankot like attack once again in Punjab.This time they are planning to attack Rajasansi airport in Amritsar.It may be recalled that in 2016, Pathankot attack was carried out by terrorists. On 2 January 2016, a heavily armed group of terrorists attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force.Four attackers and two security forces personnel were killed in the initial battle and an additional security force member died from injuries hours later.The gun battle and the subsequent combing operation lasted nearly 17 hours. It resulted in five attackers and three security personnel death.