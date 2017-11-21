Jaipur: Retired IAS officer B B Mohanty arrested on charges of raping girl

Retired IAS officer B B Mohanty has been arrested on charges of raping a 23-year-old girl in 2013, police officials said here today.Mohanty was arrested last night.He was chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal at the time the FIR was registered. He was suspended by the government and later retired.Mohanty surrendered... and was placed under arrest last night. He will be produced in a local court today, Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Police (South) Yogesh Dadhich told PTI.He surrendered before an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).A case against Mohanty was filed in January 2014 after a girl accused him of raping her in February 2013 on the pretext of helping her clear the civil service exam.The FIR was lodged with the Mahesh Nagar police station following directions by a lower court.