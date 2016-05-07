Jaipur: Girl dies, 15 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water

A girl died and 15 other children were hospitalised on Saturday after consuming contaminated water in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur.The incident took place in Ganesh Vihar colony of the city where people have been forced to drink contaminated water due to poor water supply since many days.Ashok Sharma, SDM, Sanganer, Jaipur said that they have sent water sample to the lab."The children are suffering frm dehydration. Weather or water can be the reason. We have sent water sample to a laboratory," he said.According to the doctors the children are suffering from dehydration, adding that their condition is stable.