Jai Ram Thakur could be next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh: Sources

Jai Ram Thakur from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, said sources.MLAs will have a meeting today in which his name could be decided. The name of Union Health Minister JP Nadda is also doing rounds.However, if sources are to be believed then Jai Ram Thakur has strong chances.Jai Ram Thakur is an MLA in Himachal Pradesh Assembly since 1998 and previously served as Cabinet Minister in BJP Government of the state.Thakur was Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj from 2007-2012. He is elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Seraj in Mandi.Thakur won from Seraj constituency by defeating Chet Ram of the Congress.The defeat of the BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur hasopened up the race for the top post in Himachal Pradesh.Interestingly, a section is still favouring Dhumal claiming the state elections were won under his leadership and BJP MLA from Kutlehar, Varinder Kanwar, has already offered to vacate his seat for former CM.But the chances of electing a defeated leader as chief minister appear very less.The results for Himachal elections were declared on 18 December 2017 and BJP won with majority.