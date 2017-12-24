Jai Ram Thakur announced as new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday."Himachal is now Congress mukta," said Thakur after being chosen as CM of the state.MLAs have decided his name in a meeting today. The name of Union Health Minister JP Nadda was also doing rounds.Jai Ram Thakur is an MLA in Himachal Pradesh Assembly since 1998 and previously served as Cabinet Minister in BJP Government of the state.Thakur was Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj from 2007-2012. He is elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Seraj in Mandi.Thakur won from Seraj constituency by defeating Chet Ram of the Congress.The defeat of the BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur hadopened up the race for the top post in Himachal Pradesh.Interestingly, a section was favouring Dhumal claiming the state elections were won under his leadership and BJP MLA from Kutlehar, Varinder Kanwar, had already offered to vacate his seat for former CM.The results for Himachal elections were declared on 18 December 2017 and BJP won with majority.