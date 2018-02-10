I've begun to fear as even girls have started drinking beer: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar reaffirmed his government's resolve to tackle the drug menace in the coastal state even as he expressed concern over girls consuming liquor these days."I have begun to fear now, because even girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed."I am not talking about everyone. I am not talking about those siting here," Parrikar said here yesterday, addressing the State Youth Parliament, which was organised by the state Legislature department.Talking about the narcotics trade in Goa, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country, he said a crackdown on the drugs network was going on, which would continue till the drugs were out of sight."I do no believe that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation (of drugs) in colleges," the chief minister said.He added that after he directed the state police to take strict action against the drugs trade, 170 people were arrested on the charges of drug peddling."As per the law, if the quantity of drugs involved in small, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or in a month.Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught," Parrikar said.On the issue of unemployment, the BJP leader said the youth of the state was shying away from hard work. A long queue was seen for a lower division clerk's job in a government department "because they do not want to work hard", he added.People thought that a government job meant one would not have to do any work, Parrikar said.