Italian marine accused of killing Kerala fishermen allowed to return home

An apex court vacation bench of Justice Prafulla C. Pant and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud modified the bail condition paving the way for Girone's return to Italy on an application by the Italian government backed by India.The bench recorded the Indian government's "no objection" to the move.Relaxing the earlier bail order, the bench also added three more conditions proposed by Additional Solicitor General P.S.Narasimha on behalf of the Indian government.Besides this, the court said that the Italian ambassador in New Delhi will give a fresh undertaking stating that Girone shall be made to return to India in one month after the decision of the International Arbitral Tribunal and if required by it.Latorre is already on Italy on health grounds.The court order came in the wake of April 29 order of the tribunal asking both India and Italy to cooperate for Girone's return till arbitration proceedings before it are going.Italy has invoked international arbitration on the issue of jurisdiction to try the two Italian marines for killing the fishermen mistaking them as sea pirates.