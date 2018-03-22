'It was a troubled time for me, will start training from tomorrow,' says Mohammed Shami after getting clean chit

"I will start my training from tomorrow," he said in an exclusive conversation with ABP News.
BCCI also clears him to play in IPL. It handed a Grade B central contract worth Rs 3 crores.
Hasin Jahan, wife of Mohammed Shami had lodged a complaint with the police allegingdomestic violence and infidelity against him.
Kolkata Police sleuths have collected a copy of Jahan's statement before the magistrate, a senior officer of the force said, reported news agency PTI.
"This will play a crucial role in our investigation into the matter. In fact, we are at a very crucial stage of
our probe into the case," he said.
First Published: 22 Mar 2018 06:59 PM