 It is RJD and not BJP that will build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Tej Pratap Yadav
It is RJD and not BJP that will build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Tej Pratap Yadav

Recently, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan and said the issue should be resolved by finding a 'win-win' situation for both the sides,

By: || Updated: 10 Mar 2018 04:36 PM
Tej Pratap Yadav (Image: screen grab-ANI)

Nalanda (Bihar): With 2019 General Elections drawing near, Lord Rama seems to be very political parties' favourite as now Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) said that it will built the Ram temple.

Interestingly, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former minister in the Nitish Kumar government, Tej Pratap Yadav, in a speech at Nalanda on Friday, said it is the RJD and not the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) that will build the Ram temple at Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.

Recently, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who also has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, met Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan and said the issue should be resolved by finding a 'win-win' situation for both the sides, reported news agency PTI.

Ravi Shankar, who reached the Trishul airbase here in a private jet, offered a 'chaadar' at the Dargah Ala Hazrat and also visited the Alakhnath temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

"Ram Temple should be constructed, a mosque should be constructed. Both, the parties should be happy, and ground work in this direction is going on. We can create win-win situation," Ravi Shankar said, news agency further reported.



(With inputs from agencies)

