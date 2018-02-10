'It is my honour to welcome you as a great guest': President Mahmoud Abbas to PM Modi







On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas witnessed exchange of agreements between India and Palestine in Ramallah."It is my honour to welcome you as a great guest, on your first historic visit to Palestine which holds, to you personally & to the people of india, sentiments of love & appreciation. Indian leadership has always stood by peace in Palestine," said President Mahmoud Abbas."India & Palestine's relations have stood the test of time. Palestine has always taken a top spot in our foreign policy," said PM Narendra Modi and added, "People of Palestine have continuously shown exemplary courage in extremely tough times, in spite of the fact that there was an unstable environment. The way you moved forward in such a situation is praiseworthy, we appreciate it."PM Modi is on a four-day (from 9th to 12th February) visit to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman."The Gulf and West Asian region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries there," Modi tweeted before leaving.On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jordan on the first leg of his tour of three WestAsian countries"We arrived in Amman. I am very grateful to His Majesty King Abdullah II for facilitating flight and access," Modi tweeted after landing here.The prime minister's visit began from Palestine from Saturday after transiting through Jordan.(With inputs from agencies)