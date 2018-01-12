ISRO's PSLV-C40 lifts off, launches India's 100th satellite

Chennai: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its 100th satellite along with 30 others in a single mission, from the space port of Sriharikota, about 110 kms from here.On its 42nd mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) trusted workhorse 'PSLV-C40' to carry the weather observation 'Cartosat-2' series satellite and 30 co-passengers (together weighing about 613 kg) at lift-off at 9.28 am.The 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.The co-passenger satellites comprise one micro and nano satellite each from India as well as three micro and 25 nanosatellites from six countries - Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and United States of America.The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C40 is about 1,323 kgs.The 28 international customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO and its commercial arm 'Antrix Corporation Ltd'.Of the total number of satellites carried by PSLV-C40, 30 satellites will be launched into a 505 kms polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).Scientists would bring down the height by twice restarting the fourth stage of the PSLV-C40 for launch of Microsat satellite, which will be placed in a 359 kms polar SSO, ISRO said.According to ISRO, the Cartosat-2 series satellite launch is a follow-on mission with the primary objective of providing high resolution scene specific spot imageries.It carries panchromatic and multi-spectral cameras operating in Time Delay Integration mode and is capable of delivering high resolution data.It will be the third satellite in the Cartosat-2 series.ISRO had successfully launched Cartosat-2 Series satellite on June 22, 2016.