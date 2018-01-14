LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu comes to India with a 'gift' for PM Narendra Modi



PM Narendra Modi may go to airport to receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu



Not disheartened by India's vote against Israel at the UN General Assembly on the issue of Jerusalem, PM Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that bilateral ties would receive a further boost duringhis milestone visit to the country.India in December voted in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution condemning the US for its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.Netanyahu said: "Well I would have preferred a different vote to be frank but I don't think it materially changes the tremendous flowering of relations between India and Israel".Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Jewish state in July,becoming the first Indian premier to do so.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present a special gift - the Gal-Mobile waterdesalinisation and purification jeep - to his friend Narendra Modi during his visit to India starting January 14, according to sources.Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the "buggy" jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July last year.Now Netanyahu is going to gift the same jeep to Modi, informed sources said.As Netanyahu prepares for his four day visit to India, sources confirmed that the jeep has "indeed" left for India and "would be arriving on time" to be presented by the Israeli Prime Minister to Modi.The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000).